“The Neighborhood” star Beth Behrs has quite the gift for Ellen DeGeneres as she makes her 20th appearance on the show Wednesday.

The actress, who has twerked many times on the show over the years, tells the host: “I’m going to retire from twerking on live television as your gift,” to mark the final season of “Ellen”.

She then asks, “One last time?” before showing off her twerking skills once again.

Behrs also talks about how plunging into cold water has really helped her mental health.

She shares: “I’ve been pretty open about having really bad panic attacks and anxiety and those got super super bad during the pandemic.

“None of my ‘bag of tricks’ were working, really, so it was like 40 degrees in the morning at 6 a.m. and I just drove to the beach, nobody was there and I started cold-plunging in the winter and it changed my life, no joke.”

Plus, Behrs reveals the one gift she really wants for her birthday and teams up with her “Neighborhood” co-star and best friend Tichina Arnold to play a round of “Taste Buds”.

