Jamie Lynn Spears got candid about the harsh scrutiny she experienced as a teen mom.

The “Zoey 101” alum opened up to “Good Morning America”‘s Juju Chang for her first TV interview about her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, to discuss her life and family.

Jamie Lynn, 30, shared that her daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3 inspired her to share her story.

“It was really important to me to, first off, honour my voice,” she told “GMA” during Wednesday’s interview. “I have to do it or how else can I expect my daughters to stand up for themselves?”

At 16 years old, Jamie Lynn told her family that she was pregnant. The news broke in December 2007, followed by months of being closely examined and ridiculed by the paparazzi.

“I look back and I think, Wow, how is this acceptable?” said Jamie Lynn. “Why are you here other than to shame me and to benefit off of a young girl who’s going through something already so traumatic and so deep and personal? We say we do better, but now we just go into the comments on Instagram and do it.”

The “Sweet Magnolias” star reflected on how she was even shamed by her own family. Before revealing her pregnancy to the world, Jamie Lynn recalled feeling pressured to make the “issue” go away by members in her family and management team.

“I think that the easy thing for possibly then would have been like, ‘Let’s just get this over with and you go back to being the perfect little sister, because that’s your role,'” she said.

The former child star’s inner circle were so ashamed of her that they eventually sent Jamie Lynn to a remote cabin in the Northeast to dodge bad publicity and left her there for weeks with no phone or contact with the outside world.

“It felt like you’re almost suffocating,” she admitted. “I felt like, what was I going to do, I was a kid, and maybe this is in my best interest and maybe this is what I’m supposed to do because, of course, I don’t want to be, you know, hounded by the paparazzi or the tabloids or allow them to control my narrative. But it felt like I was really being alienated.”

Jamie Lynn confessed that she still gets emotional thinking back on the initial conversation. However, today, she’s grateful for the opportunity to speak up.

“I just thank God that I stood up for myself and said exactly what I wanted.”

Jamie Lynn also opened up about the scary moment in 2017 that shook up her world forever when Maddie was involved in a near-fatal accident. At the time, her daughter was only eight years old when she flipped over on an ATV and was trapped underwater for six minutes.

“The biggest thought that I think stays with me, that haunts me, is that when I was trying to save her — when I thought that I’d lost her — I was so afraid that her last thought was, ‘Why didn’t Mama save me?'”

The famous mom said that the experience forced her to re-examine her entire life, including her personal struggles with depression, anxiety, and obsessive compulsive disorder that she’d been ignoring for too long. Through therapy and medication, Jamie Lynn finally found stability in her life.

“I think that when your worst fear happens, you get a lot less afraid of everything else,” she noted. “I think that it made me re-evaluate everything and who I was as a person and where I needed to be better.”

Things I Should Have Said hits bookshelves on Jan. 18.