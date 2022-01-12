Click to share this via email

The nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in!

“Succession”, “Mare Of Easttown”, “The Power Of The Dog”, and “Belfast” top the annual awards, which were announced live on Instagram by “Dopesick” star Rosario Dawson and “Tick, Tick…Boom”‘s Vanessa Hudgens on Wednesday.

Dawson and Hudgens brought energy to the announcement, with Dawson joking, “This is Instagram Live, of course we don’t have bottoms on. Who needs them?”

“Have you seen ‘Yellowstone’? It’s like ‘Sopranos’ with horses,” Dawson remarked after announcing the drama as a nominee for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

On the TV side, “Mare Of Easttown”, “Succession”, “Ted Lasso”, and “Only Murders In The Building” received multiple nods, with Jean Smart becoming a double nominee for both “Mare Of Easttown” and “Hacks”.

While on the film side, the Screen Actors Guild recognized several high-profile films and stars, including Caitriona Balfe in “Belfast”, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in “Being The Ricardos”, Will Smith in “King Richard”, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto in “House Of Gucci”, and Cate Blanchett in “Nightmare Alley”.

“Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “House of Gucci”, and “King Richard” all scored nominations for their ensemble in the Best Cast In A Motion Picture category.

The winner of the Best Cast In A Motion Picture SAG Award is often seen as an indicator of the eventual Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards. “Parasite”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, “Birdman”, “Spotlight”, “Argo”, and “The King’s Speech” were all recent SAG Ensemble winners before taking home top prize at the Oscars.

In addition to this year’s awards, Helen Mirren has been named the 57th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute, the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment. The award will be presented to Mirren during the full televised ceremony, which is currently scheduled to take place in person following last year’s modified hour-long presentation.

The SAG Awards will be given out on Sunday, February 27, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

See the complete list of nominees below.

Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick Tick Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Catriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspooon, “The Morning Show”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominski Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series



“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game”