Jenny Pentland is opening up about the struggles of her youth.

In a new interview with People magazine, Roseanne Barr’s daughter talks about being sent to a series of reform schools, psychiatric institutions, and a wilderness boot camp between the ages of 13 and 18.

“I was locked up,” Pentland says of her treatment, which was due to her “acting out” in the face of her mother’s sudden fame.

“I was getting bad grades, and I was mouthy, cutting my arms and smoking cigarettes,” she says. “Just depressed.”

Photo: People

Referring to her sister Jessica, who was also sent to a psychiatric institution after stealing their mother’s car for a joyride, Pentland says, “I think there was a fear of us spiralling out of control.”

The 46-year-old also says that she witnessed and experienced both emotional and physical abuse at a number of the places she was sent to, leaving her with PTSD.

Though she says now, “The worst abuse I feel I suffered was having my free will removed — the lack of freedom.”

She adds, “These places are still out there and I want it to stop. I don’t think about what I’ve lost anymore. I think about what other people are losing right now or what they’re going to lose if it doesn’t change.”