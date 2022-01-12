Hollywood’s stars have been acknowledged by their peers for their outstanding performances in film and primetime television.

On Wednesday, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominees were announced and stars turned to social media to express their excitement and appreciation for the recognition.

Caitriona Balfe was “bursting with pride” of her nomination for her role as Ma in “Belfast”, along with the film’s ensemble nomination:

Ariana DeBose was thankful for her Outstanding Performance nomination for “West Side Story”: “I am honoured to be recognized by my fellow SAG-AFTRA peers for a project of which I am so ridiculously proud. Any recognition is amazing, but coming from my community of actors, it’s beyond special. What an honour to be included amongst these stunningly talented women and all of this year’s nominees. I’m so thankful to Steven, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Disney, and the entire cast, crew & creative team of ‘West Side Story’, especially my fellow actors with whom I worked so closely and who helped lift me through this performance.”

“YellowStone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan provided a statement on behalf of the series’ first-ever award nomination: “There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination.”

“The Kominsky Method” star Michael Douglas commented on his Outstanding Performance nomination, as well as the sitcom’s ensemble nomination: “Great way to start off the New Year. Thank you to all my peers who voted. ‘Kominsky Method’ was a career highlight from start to finish.”

“CODA” star Troy Kotsur made history as the first solo deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination. The film also made history as the first time a predominantly deaf cast were recognized by SAG for the ensemble.

Co-star Marlee Matlin congratulated Kotsur on his “well-deserved” nomination:

She also thanked the SAG committee for recognizing the cast:

“The Power of the Dog” actor Kodi Smit-McPhee shared a statement of his gratitude for his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role nomination: “This experience has been absolutely surreal. First off, my congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. There’s no greater feeling than being recognized by your peers alongside such extraordinary talent. It is profoundly humbling and I’m incredibly proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA.”

Margaret Qualley reacted to her performance nomination for the drama series “Maid”: “Wow! This is so cool! All I hope for when I’m making something is that the people I look up to see me and think I’m all right. I couldn’t be luckier to have had the opportunity to bring Stephanie Land’s beautiful and heartbreakingly real story to life, alongside my own mom and my incredible on-screen daughter, Rylea Nevaeh. I’m so flattered and I really love being a part of this community, thank you!”

Ruth Negga commented on the “great privilege” she had working on “Passing”, which landed her a nomination for her performance in the drama: “I’m absolutely thrilled and wowed to have received a nomination from my peers and to be in such fine company! A very special thank you to two special ladies: Rebecca Hall and Tessa Thompson. Was grateful to also share the screen with my peers André Holland, Alex Skarsgård, Ashley Ware Jenkins, Bill Camp, and everyone who was part of this project. It’s a great privilege to know them and to have worked with these wildly talented artists. Major shoutouts to Nina Yang Bongiovi, Margot Hand and Forest Whitaker.”

Andrew Garfield explained how much his nomination for his starring role in Netflix’s musical drama “Tick, Tick…Boom!” means to him in a touching statement: “This honour and recognition from my peers and friends in the Screen Actors Guild means more than I’m able to express. Anyone with a SAG card feels and knows the story of Jonathan Larson in ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’ because it is their story. It’s the story of an artist longing to express themself, an artist longing to sing as much of their song as possible while they are here alive and breathing. It’s a story about longing to bring our gifts to the world; about following the thread of our destiny in the face of failure and rejection. I’m grateful to the SAG voters for this encouragement to continue to follow my own thread of life. I’m mostly grateful to them for giving Jonathan Larson more life. For giving him his flowers and helping to keep his spirit alive for the world to hear more of his life affirming song. I share this honour with my genius director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and this most incredible ensemble cast of actors, singers, dancers and creators. We are a true community and none of this could happen without everyone’s unique giftedness and heart. Thank you from the very bottom of my overflowing heart.”

Will Smith earned a solo nomination for his role in “King Richard” starring opposite of Serena and Venus Williams, whom were also recognized in the film’s Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination. Smith reacted to the honourable news: “I am humbled and honoured that the Williams family trusted me with their story and that my fellow actors have given our film such a warm reception. Getting to walk in Richard’s shoes and having the opportunity, not only to show the world how misunderstood he was, but also to illuminate the true plight of this family as they paved their own road to becoming two of the most iconic names in sports history. AND to get to do it with this absolutely beautiful cast of actors – Aunjanue, Jon, Tony and the powerhouse performances by two of the best young actors I’ve ever seen on film, Saniyya and Demi! I’m beyond grateful for this experience, for this ensemble cast being recognized, and am mostly proud to play a small part in shining further light and love on the Williams family!”

“DOPESICK” star Michael Keaton acknowledged his nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: “I am not going to lie; this is meaningful because this recognition may bring more people to watch ‘DOPESICK’. The show shines a light on our country’s ongoing and infuriating battle against big pharma, corruption, and, thanks to our leader, the incredibly smart, empathetic, and talented Danny Strong, it does so without judgement, recognizing the innocent victims of prescribed opioid addiction and the families who suffer in the wake of this vicious cycle. As an actor, I have a whole bunch of reasons to feel grateful and know that the company we keep matters. On ‘DOPESICK’ I was fortunate to play with some real Greats: Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Patricia Riggen, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Mare Winningham, Ray McKinnon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Phillipa Soo, Jake McDorman, a kickass crew and producers who are best in class and kept us safe in COVID. Sometimes you get such a brilliant script, it feels like the work is done for you. Thanks to the SAG-AFTRA community and I sure hope we are able to celebrate safely together in-person.”

Actor Troy Kostur celebrated his nomination for “CODA”.

The 28th annual awards ceremony will take place on February 27.