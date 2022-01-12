Nina Dobrev might be a huge actress but Shaun White didn’t know who she was when he met her.

The snowboarding legend spoke to People about his other half, whom he met at an event in Florida where they both gave presentations, sharing: “I actually didn’t know anything about her.”

The pair began dating in 2019 after going to dinner the night they met.

White said of the restaurant they went to, “The place was packed. And she was like, ‘Let me go see if I can get a table.'”

He recalled thinking that Dobrev told the hostess, “There’s an old gold medalist over there who wants a table,” insisting he thought the group of restaurant staff that appeared wanted to chat to him.

However, he remembered one of the servers asking: “Can we get a photo… with her? And I was like, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?’ It was actually really funny.”

The sportsman said of the pair trying to juggle a relationship with their hectic careers, “We were flying all over. She’s an actress so she’s shooting movies, doing press and all these things, and I’m getting ready for competition, doing interviews and appearances.”

They then moved in together when the pandemic hit and spent time doing home repairs and painting projects.

“We went to the hardware store, bought a bunch of paint, and brushes, and definitely got in over our heads, but it was really fun,” White shared, admitting that he knew Dobrev was special when their two dogs — Steve, a French bulldog, and Maverick, the “Vampire Diaries” star’s border collie Australian shepherd mix — struck up a friendship.

He told the mag, “Steve has a bit of an attitude, but they get along amazingly. So it was really meant to be.”

White gushed of Dobrev: “Nina’s just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me. Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special.”