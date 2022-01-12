Drew Barrymore got emotional as she discussed the struggle of dating as a parent.

The host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” broke down in tears as she chatted to “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk in a clip that aired exclusively on “CBS Mornings” Wednesday.

“I don’t know how to date with kids, you know. I’m not there yet. I have two young girls, [ages 7 and 9] and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to bring people home,'” Barrymore said.

“I think that it would take me very long to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters.”

The actress then appeared on “CBS Mornings”, where she told the hosts of the clip: “I had never realized and said out loud that I don’t know how to date with kids.”

Barrymore mentioned that her ex-husband Will Kopelman had since remarried and that her kids have an incredible relationship with his new wife Alexandra Michler.

“Their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening. And I think I have been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honouring purgatory,” Barrymore went on, saying how she’d been single for six years.

“I’ll go on an occasional date but that’s only in the last two years,” the star said. “It took me four to even step out there and people have different processes and then, enter a pandemic.”

Barrymore then insisted she “never” wanted to get married again and is on the lookout for someone who “isn’t interested in marriage or kids.”

The adamant actress said, “I would maybe live with someone again maybe, but I’ve had kids, and there’s no way. I will never, ever, ever, ever get married.”

