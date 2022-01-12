Adele just released the music video for her new single “Oh My God”.

The video featured the musician in an array of glamorous ensembles as a bunch of talented dancers showed off their moves around her while she belted out the catchy lyrics.

She then bit into the same apple that was on the chair at the start in the Snow White-inspired ending before the screen turned to black.

The British star spoke about the video on Instagram, writing: “I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least. We filmed this one on the day ‘Easy On Me’ dropped, there were a million things going on all at once.

“But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious – thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun 🙏🏻 Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my ‘I’m a hot mess’ song in! ♥️”

READ MORE: Adele Teases ‘Oh My God’ Music Video, Announces Premiere Date

Adele had previously teased the release earlier this week.

READ MORE: Adele Doesn’t Watch ‘Real Housewives’: ‘My Brain Will Die’

She shared a snap of herself holding the apple while wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder red gown.

The track is the latest single to come off Adele’s most recent album 30, which was released in November.

The album’s lyrics reference the star’s divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The pair were together for seven years before they parted ways in 2019.