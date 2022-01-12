Richard Burgi is offering an explanation for his sudden exit from “The Young and the Restless”.

The soap star announced he was leaving the show over the weekend, to the surprise of many fans, with “Guiding Light” veteran Robert Newman stepping in to take over the role of Ashland Locke.

On his Instagram Story late Tuesday night, Burgi addressed the departure: “I just want to set the record straight. My wife had said something about it being the show’s choice, which is true, but the reality is that I naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy.”

He explained that over the Christmas break he tested positive for COVID while visiting his family.

Burgi said that he “took the necessary five days [of isolation] the CDC had recommended, came back, and then tested twice negatively at the studio… and showed up to work, but it was not within the show’s guidelines, which [calls for] a 10-day [isolation] protocol. So I inadvertently violated the show’s COVID rules and protocols.

“I felt terrible about it, I still do,” he continued. “It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are.”

Finally, Burgi added, “I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time. He’s going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast. It’s an amazing show, I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it.”