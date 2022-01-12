Click to share this via email

The Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks were competing on the ice, but Kodak Black was getting steamy in a box suite.

Kodak, 24, was a heavily featured celebrity guest at Tuesday’s National Hockey League (NHL) game at the FLA Live Arena in Florida. The “ZEZE” rapper was accused of having sex with a woman in his suite.

Whatsmore, former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo was reportedly in the luxury suite next to Kodak’s.

In the next box over: Roberto Luongo and Bill Zito among others. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) January 12, 2022

Additional camera angles proved Kodak’s innocence. The rapper and the woman were not having intercourse at the Florida-Canucks game. They were actually aggressively twerking.

Kodak Black was not having sex @ a hockey game guys. Just a lil dancing. pic.twitter.com/iyRUO0UsEM — B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) January 12, 2022

Kodak was featured heavily onthe game’s broadcast. Just not while he was getting a private show. He also made his way front row to have more wholesome interactions with attendees.

Kodak fans had a field day with the rapper’s presence and intimate moment.

Kodak at the Panthers game tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/vsGib0arxv — #TuaSzn (@ThomasBilello1) January 12, 2022

damn why is Kodak Black trendin- pic.twitter.com/4wmsYunOVp — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 12, 2022

The arena security was like pic.twitter.com/PnKssChFM3 — Elon Musty (@KRSWong17) January 12, 2022

Kodak Black watching the Panthers' 4th line: pic.twitter.com/IwhFvj3HRl — James Wood (@__JamesWood__) January 12, 2022