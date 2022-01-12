The Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks were competing on the ice, but Kodak Black was getting steamy in a box suite.
Kodak, 24, was a heavily featured celebrity guest at Tuesday’s National Hockey League (NHL) game at the FLA Live Arena in Florida. The “ZEZE” rapper was accused of having sex with a woman in his suite.
Whatsmore, former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo was reportedly in the luxury suite next to Kodak’s.
In the next box over: Roberto Luongo and Bill Zito among others.
— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) January 12, 2022
Additional camera angles proved Kodak’s innocence. The rapper and the woman were not having intercourse at the Florida-Canucks game. They were actually aggressively twerking.
Kodak Black was not having sex @ a hockey game guys. Just a lil dancing. pic.twitter.com/iyRUO0UsEM
— B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) January 12, 2022
Kodak was featured heavily onthe game’s broadcast. Just not while he was getting a private show. He also made his way front row to have more wholesome interactions with attendees.
Kodak fans had a field day with the rapper’s presence and intimate moment.
Kodak at the Panthers game tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/vsGib0arxv
— #TuaSzn (@ThomasBilello1) January 12, 2022
damn why is Kodak Black trendin- pic.twitter.com/4wmsYunOVp
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 12, 2022
The arena security was like pic.twitter.com/PnKssChFM3
— Elon Musty (@KRSWong17) January 12, 2022
Kodak Black watching the Panthers' 4th line: pic.twitter.com/IwhFvj3HRl
— James Wood (@__JamesWood__) January 12, 2022
“oh wow, kodak black is at the florida panthers game that’s so cool—” pic.twitter.com/pxoCxgLBmS
— Ava (@avatarrant) January 12, 2022