“Too Hot to Handle” is back and it’s steamier than ever.

Netflix just dropped the sizzling trailer for the third season of the show, which is set to launch on Jan. 19.

The clip follows a group of singles in paradise as they’re told “no kissing, no heavy petting and no sex of any kind,” with a voice stating that each time the rules are broken money will be deducted.

A caption under the teaser reads, “‘Too Hot to Handle’ is back for season 3 and this time, the stakes are even higher!

“Our sexy singles are ready for the time of their lives, but staying in the Too Hot villa means sticking to the rules: no kissing, no heavy petting and no sex of any kind, or risk losing out on the $200,000 prize.

“Can our wildest ever batch of singles be tamed? Or are they just too hot to handle?”

The first two seasons of the show are available to stream now on Netflix.