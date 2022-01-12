“Selling Sunset” star Davina Potratz is coming to the defence of co-star and colleague Christine Quinn.

In a new episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Potratz calls rumours Quinn faked her pregnancy “f***ed up.”

“Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth. I saw her C-section scar,” Potratz says. “We were on FaceTime. She absolutely was pregnant and gave birth to her son.”

As shown in season four of Netflix’s hit reality series, Quinn gave birth to a son, Christian Georges Dumontet, in a difficult childbirth. Baby Christina was delivered through an emergency C-section after both Quinn’s and the infant’s heart rates began dropping and the umbilical cord became wrapped around the baby’s neck.

Last month, Quinn slammed the rumours while speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, alleging the show’s editing contributed to the false pregnancy claims by altering her pregnancy timeline, especially in the yoga scene.

Potratz says Quinn was “very hurt” by the rumours, describing her friend as someone who is “very lean” with a body that can “bounce back very quickly.”

“Why should someone hate her because that? That’s not fair,” Potratz says. “It’s really hurtful, you know, when someone says she didn’t give birth.”

“I can’t lie about something that I don’t know about, but I will defend something that I do know. She really was pregnant and that she really did give birth to her child,” she continues. “Regardless of people supporting her or not supporting her, that part of it is true.”