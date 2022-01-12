Two of HGTV Canada‘s biggest starts are joining forces.

On Wednesday, Corus Studios announced the new series “Renovation Resort”, which will bring together Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, to premiere on HGTV Canada in Spring 2023.

READ MORE: The Baeumler Family Runs A Hotel In A Pandemic In ‘Island Of Bryan’ Season 3

Production on the seven-episode competition series is slated to begin this summer.

“For 15 years, Scott and Bryan have been integral to the success of home renovation content in Canada and continue to be,” said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. “Pairing this dynamic duo in a standalone series echoes our ongoing strategy to develop content that balances traditional home renovation concepts with new spins. The recent success of both ‘Scott’s Vacation House Rules’ and ‘Island of Bryan’ have catapulted triumphantly into over 100 territories worldwide, and feel we have a winning concept with ‘Renovation Resort’ that will continue to intrigue audiences and buyers internationally.”

The new series will see McGillivray enlist his longtime “frenemy” Baeumler help renovate the down in the dumps lakeside resort he recently purchased.

READ MORE: Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young To Air Their Wedding In ‘Tarek & Heather The Big I Do’

Rather than getting their hands dirty themselves, the duo will call on four expert contractor/design duos to battle it out against each other as the get the forgotten fishing resort back into top-top shape.

“Each of these super-skilled teams will design and renovate one of four waterfront cabins in just six weeks, attempting to transform them into gorgeous one-of-a-kind vacation rentals ready to receive flocks of guests,” the official description reads. “Armed with good advice, and a few quick jokes, Scott and Bryan will oversee the full process, guiding these four teams through the renovation, setting up tricky challenges and, alongside their guest judges, critiquing the results with a critical eye. As the clock ticks down to the big launch for the high season, these teams will go all out to turn their cabin into a complete show-stopper. Only one cabin will be crowned the best and that team will go home with a game-changing reward.”