Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back for 2022.

Billboard reports the new lineup for the festival will include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia.

The original festival in 2020 suffered a series of postponements until finally being cancelled in October. As the Covid-19 virus became widespread, the 2021 festival was cancelled as well. The original line-up included Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, but the first two will no longer be headlining the festival.

Scott was removed from the lineup after the Astroworld Tragedy which resulted in the death of 10 attendees.

Ocean will rejoin the festival in 2023.

Coachella 2022 is currently set for April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in California.