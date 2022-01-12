Denzel Washington had some investigating to do for his portrayal as Lord Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

Washington, 67, had to more-or-less learn a second language for the historical thriller film. After all, William Shakespeare’s English is not quite the same as the controversial English spoken today.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor told SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Mike Muse Show” how he prepared for the role.

“It’s our job, the actor’s job to figure out exactly what Shakespeare is talking about, what he meant, why, why now? Why in that moment? And then what I would try to do is turn that into everyday language for myself,” he explained. “Here’s a bad version, if it says that light thou must be gone or something, then I would say, I gotta turn off the light. You know, I gotta get rid of the light.

“So that was the meaning. I have to get rid of the light, but the line might be light that must be gone or something. That’s a bad version, but you can get into the Shakespearean light that must be… you know. No. What do you mean and what do you want? I want the light turned off, so turn the light off.”

Washington also expanded on how he embodies the characters he plays.

“I never think about gestures. You work from the inside out, not the outside in,” Washington said. “Find the truth in it and tell the truth, and then the physicality will find itself. Sometimes it’s the shoes hurt. No, no, I’m laughing, but it’s true. One of the first things I like to do, and a lot of actors like to do, is get the shoes on that they’re gonna wear.

“Macbeth was those boots. So, I wanted a pair of the boots as soon as possible, because it’s gonna change your gate. It’s gonna change the way you walk. It might have just been that my feet were hurting. You never know! You know, you just don’t know. And someone goes, ‘Man, that magic, the way you did that.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, actually it was called a bunyon.'”

Washington stars opposite Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. The movie was very well received critically.