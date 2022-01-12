Roddy Ricch is dropping out as the musical guest for Global’s ”Saturday Night Live”.

The star was set to appear on the upcoming episode of the show with “Westside Story” star Ariana DeBose, but is cancelling his appearance after a COVID exposure.

“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend. I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though,” Ricch wrote on Instagram.

Deadline reports the Bleachers will take over as musical guest for the episode. It will also be the band’s debut on the show. The group’s third album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night was released last year.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.