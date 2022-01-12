Caitríona Balfe may have gotten a nomination for her role in “Belfast”, but her other castmates were not so lucky.

She played Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s childhood memoir, alongside Jamie Dornan who played Pa and Ciarán Hinds who played Pop. The film earned her a nomination for best Supporting Actress, as well as a nomination for the cast, but her co-stars didn’t earn individual nods.

“I thought they had such a good chance,” she told Deadline. “I feel like they should have been nominated, but we’re all just really excited about the ensemble.”

READ MORE: Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Caitriona Balfe & More React To Their SAG Award Nominations

Despite the lack of individual attention, the star has been happily texting Dornan about her excitement over the nominations for the film.

“I think with anything like this, you just want an opportunity to be put on the list for other stuff, right? I’ve been so lucky thus far in my career and I think it’s been such an amazing thing I’ve had with ‘Outlander’, but obviously it’s nice to get to do these great films too and there’s such competition out there for these great film roles, I think nowadays especially, as less and less films are getting made,” she continued. “So I think anything that can put you in front of other people and give you more opportunity is amazing.”

Balfe stars in “Outlander” as Claire, opposite Sam Heughan as husband Jamie. The show’s sixth season will air in March on W Network. The show has already been renewed for a seventh season, which has fans speculating over where it might end.

READ MORE: ‘Crazy’ ‘Outlander’ Fans Have Led Caitriona Balfe To Protect Her Son’s Privacy: ‘I Just Don’t Want Them Talking About Him’

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Balfe said. “This is the only one thus far that’s been picked up. It would be 10 years. We all feel like we’re so lucky that we’ve gone this far. Who knows what happens after that, but how lucky we’ve been, right?”

The 2022 SAG Awards air on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.