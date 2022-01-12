Alex Logan and Lizzie Basset of the podcast “IMDb Is Obsessed” are ringing in 2022 with a look at “Station Eleven”.

Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s story, “Station Eleven” imagines a post-pandemic world with only a few survivors to rebuild “the best of what’s been lost – art.”

While many wonder how soon is too soon to watch a show about the aftermath of a still very real pandemic, Logan and Basset both agreed that this show hits different.

“I don’t think this is a traumatic show to watch right now. If anything, I actually think it’s a therapeutic show,” Bassest said.

Logan agreed, “I think that’s where this show stands out against all the other post-apocalyptic series.”

Adding, “This is one that sees the everlasting power of art to change the world and in ways you never, ever intended it to and how art can take on a life of its own despite how you ever wanted it to, who you wanted to engage with it and where it can go – that’s Station Eleven at the centre of Station Eleven…”

Both co-hosts were also impressed by how Shakespeare was brought up in the series.

“We as creatures have continued to come back to Shakespeare for what, 500 years now? There’s a reason we come back to it – the stories are so archetypal, the language is so beautiful” Bassett said.

“The Station Eleven comic book (featured within the series), that piece of art, and that surviving in a changing world. It’s almost as cosmic and strange as Shakespeare surviving – why did this one playwright; why did his plays survive through all of the tumult of 400-500 years now,” Logan added.

“Station Eleven” is on HBO Max now.