Kelsea Ballerini is feeling the effects of anesthesia.

The singer had to undergo a procedure at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and documented her hilarious responses as the anesthesia wore off.

“today we learned anesthesia makes me drool through my mask, mistake a blue wire for a ring, have increased concern about where clocks are placed, struggle to bring peace signs into 2022, and above all, want some nuggets,” Ballerini captioned her Instagram post. “(went in for a non-invasive procedure yes everything is fine moving on and @vanderbilthealth and their staff are really lovely).”

“There are no clocks in here,” Ballerini whispered in the clip. “Why are there no clocks in here?”

“I need some nuggets,” she added in her continued hushed tone.