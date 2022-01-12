It’s no secret that movie scripts often undergo multiple rewrites before filming begins, and that was certainly the case with “Twilight”.

Yet according to the film’s director, Catherine Hardwicke, the first screenplay for the 2008 film bore little resemblance to what actually ended up onscreen.

Hardwicke and Mark Lord, who wrote the original script, were guests on the first two episodes of “The Big Hit Show” podcast, and shared the inside scoop about the first attempt at bringing Stephenie Meyer’s story to the screen.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Looks Back On Her ‘Twilight’ Audition With Robert Pattinson: ‘We Were Young And Stupid’

As Lord explained, (via TooFab), he was instructed to add action to the plot in order to “give something more for the male audience,” because producers “thought they were going to lose the male audience with too much of a romance.”

As a result, Lord revealed that his script featured Carlisle Cullen and Charlie Swan both killed, while Bella (played by Kristin Stewart in the movies) blasted vampires with a shotgun before ultimately turning into a vamp herself.

That, Lord explained, was part of his effort to make Bella “a little bit stronger in this as a female character, as opposed to just mooning over this guy.”

Asked if he really had “Bella blowing away vampires with a shotgun,” Lord responded, “Probably, sure, it’s bad a**!” According to Lord, he envisioned “a big conflagration” at the films’ finale. “I want that girl to shoot some vampires,” he said, “I want her to blow some s**t away.”

READ MORE: Stephenie Meyer Says More ‘Twilight’ Books Are Planned

While Lord contended that script “was the best we could put together for what they wanted,” it was game over when Hardwicke came onboard. After she read Meyer’s book, Hardwicke was adamant that Lord’s script never see the light of day.

“I said, ‘First of all, this script has to go in the trash. No good. You’ve got to make it like the book,” said Hardwicke. “The original script literally had Bella on jet skis being chased by the FBI. She was a star athlete. nothing to do with the book.”