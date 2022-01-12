Guitarist John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross are two of the many people who called the late Bob Saget their friend, and on Wednesday, Jan. 12 the two filmed themselves on Instagram Live while performing a painful mission: retrieving Saget’s car from LAX.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to say a few things,” said Mayer, launching into an impromptu eulogy for the “Full House” star, who was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday at age 65.

“I’ve just never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people,” Mayer said. “In a way that made each person feel he was a main character in their life, and they were a main character in his life.”

Mayer continued by musing that his “biggest fear” in discussing his “love for Bob” would be that it “would supersede someone else’s love for Bob.”

Saget’s “effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people,” Mayer added, “because all we have is the pain of his going, and we don’t have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of not having to wonder how Bob felt about us.”

Added Ross: “He ended the most benign conversations with ‘I love you.'”

The entire 25-minute conversation can be seen in the video below.