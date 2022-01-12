An attempt to shoot an adult film in the 1970s leads the stars and crew into sheer terror in “X”.
Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega and Kid Cudi (billed under his real name, Scott Mescudi),” “X” is the latest from director Ti West, whose previous films include “The Innkeepers”, “The House of the Devil” and “Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever”.
The film is set in the late 1970s, when a group of aspiring filmmakers set out to make a porn movie, setting up shop at a secluded property in rural Texas.
Things take a horrifying turn, however, when the gang meets the wife of the home’s elderly owner, leading to a scenario right out of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”.
Look for “X” to be released on March 18.