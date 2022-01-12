Click to share this via email

An attempt to shoot an adult film in the 1970s leads the stars and crew into sheer terror in “X”.

Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega and Kid Cudi (billed under his real name, Scott Mescudi),” “X” is the latest from director Ti West, whose previous films include “The Innkeepers”, “The House of the Devil” and “Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever”.

A24