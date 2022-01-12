Click to share this via email

After almost 23 years of marriage, David Beckham knows the way to make Victoria Beckham smile.

The fashion designer was clearly in a bad mood when she left for the day so David decide to slip a note in her lunch box.

“Enjoy lunch ****hole…,” David wrote. “Come home happier :) lots of love you know who..”

It worked and Victoria shared the note on her Instagram Stories.

“Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham,” she captioned it.

Instagram Story. Photo: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

The couple enjoys a good laugh, often sharing it with their followers.

While getting ready for Christmas, Victoria posted a video of David singing carols.

“You were trying hard with that vocal!” Victoria teased.

David quipped, “I’m sorry, Adele!”