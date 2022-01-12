Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

110 schools in and around Philadelphia just got a big gift.

Kevin Hart and Meek Mill, in partnership with Michael Rubin, donated $15 million ($18.7m CAD) to help lower income students cover tuition at private or parochial schools.

According to Philly Voice, the School District of Philadelphia will not benefit from the fund.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Gives Kevin O’Leary A Run For His Money On ‘Shark Tank’

The three all agreed that education was a top priority in their philanthropy work.

“We care about education a lot,” Rubin said in 2019 on “The Breakfast Club“. “I don’t know if you guys saw, Meek and I have been talking a lot about education. We’re actually gonna commit, between Meek and I in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars to Pennsylvania schools this year.”

READ MORE: Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg React To Viral Videos In ‘2021 & Done’ Year-End Special

This isn’t the first time Mill or Hart have made donations to their hometown.

The “True Story” actor donated $250,000 to help the school district with technology upgrades and $600,000 in college scholarship funds.

Mill and Rubin previously announced a $2 million scholarship during the pandemic. Mill also hosted 25 students at Barclay’s Center for an NBA game, a private dinner and $250 gift cards.