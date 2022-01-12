Christina Ricci pays a visit to Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote her role in the gritty new Showtime drama “Yellowjackets”.

During the appearance, Ricci opened up about what it was like to shoot the series while pregnant; she and husband Mark Hampton welcomed their first child together last month (Ricci is also mother of 7-year-old son Freddie, whom she shares with ex James Heerdegen).

Ricci revealed that her newborn daughter’s name is Cleo, short for Cleopatra — although that wasn’t necessarily the plan.

According to Ricci, after Cleo’s birth via c-section, Hampton began filling out the “birth certificate stuff,” and felt that a full name was required.

“I said, ‘Whatever, we’ll talk about this later.’ But then he got so excited he put it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess her name’s Cleopatra.'”

Viewers can check out the full interview during Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.