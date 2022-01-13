David Spade has had a lot of successful moments on “Saturday Night Live”, but there was one that didn’t work out so well.

The actor chatted to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Wednesday, revealing how there was a Tom Hanks sketch that “bombed.”

Spade told Kimmel how Hanks pitched something about subway surfing, asking Spade if he wanted to write it up with him.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods Teaches David Spade To Golf, Compares Comedian To Michael Jordan

“First of all, I have a legal pad,” Spade recalled. “We don’t have computers back then. So I’m [scribbling]. I knew how to write a couple of jokes. We wrote it all night, then we did it, and it bombed.”

“I remember being on the subway, surfing,” Spade recalled of the failed sketch.

“He was next to me. Our eyes connected. We were like, it’s over. We were two minutes into it and we had five more. I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s bombing!’”

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Makes A Surprise Cameo In ‘1883”s Second Episode Thanks To His Longtime Friend Tim McGraw

Spade explained how Hanks, who was hosting at the time, cut the whole thing in the end.

He also revealed how Hanks still remembers the song from the skit.

Spade told Kimmel, “We talked about it and he remembered the song. He sang the whole song… I couldn’t believe it.”