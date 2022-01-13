Working with bears is probably out of the question for Never Campbell.

This week, the “Scream” star appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and recalled the time she was attacked by a bear.

READ MORE: Neve Campbell And David Arquette Talk Returning To ‘Scream’ For Fifth Film In Franchise

“It was in Canada, but it was not when we were camping or anything, it was actually on a movie,” she revealed.

“I was 17 years old and I was playing this role, she’s one with the animals, and there was a scene where I’m supposed to be getting chased by a bear—the only animal I’m not one with in the movie—and they brought this bear on set,” Campbell recalled.

“They first gave me a big bottle of Coke to feed it, so now this is a bear on a sugar rush,” she explained, adding that she was told to dip her hand in honey and run, then when she got to a tree she was meant to stick her hand out and feed the bear.

Campbell did exactly as she was told and got to the tree to stick her hand out, “and the bear is not slowing down. He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest, and my mother happens to be visiting the set so she’s screaming.”

READ MORE: Neve Campbell Weighs In On ‘Scream’ Fan Theory That Billy & Stu Were Gay

She continued, “The whole crew is frozen because no one can believe what’s happening, and all I could think to say was, ‘He’s biting me,’ like it wasn’t obvious.”

Quickly, the bear wrangler began throwing rocks at the bear, which caused it to get angry and go after him, allowing her to get free.

When it was all over, the producers decided they wouldn’t try the stunt again, but Campbell actually offered to do it again to get it right.