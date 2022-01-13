Click to share this via email

Katy Perry is wishing her other half Orlando Bloom a very happy 45th birthday.

The singer, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with her fiancé on August 26, 2020, shared a series of adorable snaps of the pair on Instagram Thursday.

She gushed about Bloom being “the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy and strong man” she knows.

Perry also thanked him for being “a constant compass,” calling him “the love and light of my life.”

Among the pics was a video of Bloom riding a bicycle around the house, as well as a snap of him drinking a cocktail and a cute close-up shot.

Perry’s post comes after she told E! News‘ “Daily Pop“ that she can trust Bloom when it comes to giving her honest fashion advice.

“We tell each other the truth,” Perry said. “I’m like ‘Babe don’t wear that. You look like, something, don’t.’”