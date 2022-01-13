Click to share this via email

The Hemsworth brothers sure know how to troll each other.

On Thursday, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate his brother Liam’s birthday, poking some fun at him in the process.

He added, “To help with your transformation I’m gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount love you.”

Centr is Chris’s fitness app, which he launched in 2019 to help people work out, plan meals, and more.

Along with the shirtless photo of his brother, the birthday post included another photo of Liam receiving his presents and another of him as a baby.

In his own birthday post, Liam thanked everyone for their well wishes and joked about the dent all his birthday cakes would be putting in his fitness journey.