W Magazine has released the latest series of celebs to be featured in their 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, honouring the stars at the forefront of cinema.

Andrew Garfield, Tessa Thompson, and Jared Leto are among the most recent stars to be mentioned in the mag, with Garfield talking about his role in the much-talked-about “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”

The actor admits of whether he found it liberating to sing on screen, “Eventually. I had never sung before, so I needed to get my voice to the place where I could confidently and passionately sing to the back of the galaxy like [Jonathan Larson, his character] did. Reach the far reaches of the corners of the universe, which was what he was trying to do. Spread all of this love and joy to remind us that life has meaning if we just remember that it’s temporary and ephemeral.”

He adds of the late Stephen Sondheim, who made a cameo in the flick: “I fell deeply in love with Stephen Sondheim’s work. Sondheim was a mentor to Jonathan. And I think Jon got Sondheim stoned for the first time in his life! He gave Sondheim his first joint at a party, which is hilarious.”

Andrew Garfield. Photographed by Tim Walker

Thompson then talks to the mag about “passing” as white and if she’s been tempted: “No. I don’t think I could pass. But there are small ways in which you pass—like being in certain spaces as a light-skinned Black woman maybe doesn’t feel as threatening as it would be if I had darker skin.

“My Blackness, to me, has always felt beautiful. But depending on how much you don’t want to be otherized, you might be compelled to soften your edges a little bit, so that you can move through space with more ease. And that I understand, especially in Hollywood.”

Discussing the superhero skills for her upcoming role as Valkyrie in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Thompson says: “She has weird skills, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death. And sometimes she can revive people. But when she revives people, she ends up in their body. Sometimes it can be quite erotic!

“And she has superhuman strength. She is, essentially, God.”

Tessa Thompson. Photographed by Tim Walker

Leto discusses his 2021 film “House of Gucci”, in which he features as Paolo Gucci alongside a star-studded cast that includes Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

He says of the extreme physical transformation, “It took about six hours every morning, about an hour to take off at night. But as much as the physical transformation is exciting and an obvious thing to talk about, the most important part of it, it’s the heart, it’s the soul.”

Leto adds of whether he’s ever been starstruck: “I don’t really get starstruck. I remember when I met [Bill] Clinton, it was so awkward because they make you stand on a little line, and then you step forward and get your picture taken. He goes, ‘Tell me your name.’ I was like, ‘Jared.’ Obama was pretty impressive, too.”