Harry Thornton still has a connection with his father Billy Bob Thornton’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” star shared that although he doesn’t talk to his former stepmother daily, she still thinks about him.

“To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Thornton tells ET. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”

Jolie was married to Thornton from 2000-2003. At the time, the actor was already a father of three.

READ MORE: Shaquille O'Neal's Son and Other Celebrity Offspring to Star in New Series 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules'

Thornton, who is appearing on the latest installment of the E! reality series says that vacations with Jolie prepared him for his time on the ranch. “She was so cool,” he shared about “The Eternals” star.

“She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip.”

He continued, “She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger. Like, she was a lot of fun.”

“Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” follows eight celebrity kids as they trade in their cushy lifestyles, and things get real as they try their hand working and living on a ranch. The series is a revival of “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive”, which starred Kourtney Kardashian — before “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame.

The show stars Thornton, Jasmin Lawrence (daughter of Martin Lawrence), Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff (daughter of David Hasselhoff), Ebie (daughter of Eazy-E), Redmond Parker (son of Ray Parker Jr.), Austin Gunn (son of Billy Gunn), Myles O’Neal (son of Shaquille O’Neal) and Hana Giraldo (daughter of musicians Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo).

When it came to rules from their famous parents, Thornton, Lawrence and Hasselhoff’s famous dads were all supportive of their journey. “He said, ‘Don’t do anything embarrassing,’” Thornton said of his father’s advice. Which he didn’t follow.

Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Although her comedian father joked about roaches, Lawrence said her dad was all about her having fun. “He was really excited for me, and he was like, ‘I’m proud of you. Take the opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone and do something for someone else,’” she said about the “Martin” star. “I think that was really important to him.”

READ MORE: Here's the 'Only Reason' Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie's Marriage Didn't Work

Hasselhoff, on the other hand, felt like her father’s background gave her the upper hand when it came to the experience. However, her “Baywatch” dad said it was all about having fun. “He said to me, ‘Just go have fun. Live life to the fullest,’” she said. “’You got one life. Go enjoy yourself. You can meet seven new people. Hopefully you guys become a family.’”

Hasselhoff was extra excited about life on the ranch, as she would have a chance to live like the characters on her favourite show, “Yellowstone”.

The “Relatively Famous” cast had a number of unfamiliar chores that were both physically and emotionally taxing. However, when it comes to one of the toughest chores, shearing a sheep takes the cake.

READ MORE: Billy Bob Thornton Reveals the 'Only Reason' He and Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Aren't Still Together

“I would say shearing the sheep was really tough,” Hasselhoff says. “You know, those sheep, they weigh a lot. They do not want to be sheared. And I think cleaning the dingleberries out of the wool just wasn’t one of my favorite things or activities to do.”

Catch the premiere of “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” on E! Jan. 12 at 9 p.m.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Julia Fox Talks Kanye West Romance, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian and Working With Pete Davidson

‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on the Pressures of Filming That Opening Scene (Exclusive)

‘Cheer’: Meet the Breakout Stars of Trinity Valley’s Squad in Season 2 (Exclusive)