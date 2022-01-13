With the rumour mill buzzing, Julia Fox is speaking out.

On the latest episode of her podcast “Forbidden Fruits”, the “Uncut Gems” star set the record straight on her relationship with Kanye West.

READ MORE: Kanye West And Julia Fox Go Full PDA For Steamy Photoshoot — Pics!

“For right now, I’m just living in the movement and I don’t have any expectations,” she says of the romance with the superstar rapper. “There’s no labels, there’s none of that. It’s just people who make each other feel better. It’s a very Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”

She continued, “Our minds, we both work very fast — we keep up with each other, which is cool. I talk very fast and I can have ten trains of thought or whatever. What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality. Anything is possible. Any dream is possible. And I love that. He’s just such a doer. Let’s do it now! Don’t wait! He’s a really a f**king genius. It’s really just an honour to be in his presence and to witness history happening. Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs, which by the way are f**king insane, that’s really cool. I love that and I love music. Music has saved my life on many occasions.”

Fox also adds of her friends’ reactions, “To the people who know us both personally, all the people that we have in common have texted me and said, ‘Oh ya this makes so much sense.'”

The actress also responded to rumours of her being a fan of West’s ex Kim Kardashian.

“Also, who wasn’t a fan of the Kardashians?” she said. “I wasn’t a diehard, stand in line in the cold, or to go to a store opening, I don’t even own one lip kit,. Guys, it’s not really that serious.”

As for why she thinks her new relationship is garnering so much attention, Fox speculated, “Maybe because I’m not the most obvious choice? Maybe because I just came out of left field and it was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And then people started uncovering — I know there’s a photo going around and I’m getting a shot in my a** and the caption was something along the lines of ‘Just getting my weekly dose of penicillin, small price to pay for living on the edge!’ It was not penicillin, that was glutathione, it was a joke. It’s an antioxidant shot. People are finding old screenshots! A lot of those captions are just jokes, guys!”

READ MORE: Kanye West Shares New Pictures With Julia Fox As They Head To L.A.

Fox also addressed the sudden scrutiny she’s been facing, explaining why it hasn’t bothered her much.

“I feel like I’ve been an open book my whole life — I feel like all the things that they could have uncovered, which is, like, my past in sex work, dominatrixing, my drug use, it’s all been out there, it’s all been heavily documented,” she said. “I literally made art books documenting my journey of being in the trenches into recovery.”

Talking about what West thinks of it all, she said, “I mean, he was with a reality star for a really long time, so I don’t think he really — I feel like he’s really open. He did say that he likes that I’m very expressive. He does (Twitter) rants, too! Oh my God.”

On West’s mental health issues, which he has been open about, Fox said, “With the mental health thing, it’s like, ‘Okay, Ye has been open about his mental health struggles and I feel like I have as well. I feel like we need to de-stigmatize it and stop shaming us, what the hell? We didn’t ask to be f**king born this way.'”

She added of rumours the relationship is just a PR stunt, “There are always people who think that every celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t.”