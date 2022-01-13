Jamie Lynn Spears revealed what it was like growing up with her sister Britney in a candid new “Nightline” interview that aired Wednesday.

Jamie Lynn spoke to Juju Chang about two incidents involving her sister, including one in which Jamie Lynn was holding her toddler Ivey, now 3, in her arms when Britney “got in her face.”

“She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the rooms. I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue.’

“And when I try to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry and my oldest daughter [Maddie] tried to, you know, mediate the situation, I hated that, like, that’s not what you’re supposed to do. You’re 12.”

On her parents’ response to the situation, Jamie Lynn shared, “They told me that I shouldn’t be upset, like I can’t upset Britney. I said ‘You just saw me and my children be upset. When will I matter?’”

The “Zoey 101” alum also recalled an incident in which Britney took a knife, said she was scared, and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room.

Chang asked Jamie Lynn of her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, “Why did you want to include that in the book?”

Jamie Lynn replied, “First off, I think that experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important. But also it’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment.

“I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”