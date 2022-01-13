Ben Affleck has been dealing with Aflac jokes for way too long.

The “Tender Bar” star sat down for Wired‘s new “Autocomplete Interview” with co-star Lily Rabe, and one of the most searched questions turned out to be whether Affleck owns the Aflac insurance company.

“This is my cross to bear,” the actor sighed.

“Imagine this. Imagine having a very unusual, kind of slightly unappealing sounding name,” he explained. “Now imagine that, somehow, there’s a huge insurance company, that also has that name. Now imagine that insurance company has a bottomless budget to buy television commercials. And now imagine that their creative choice is to hire a duck to shriek your last name in as loud and obnoxious a way as humanly possible for the duration of a television commercial.”

Affleck also shared one particularly annoying encounter he had with a person on a flight who took a little too much joy in the similarity between the two names.

“And then imagine what it’s like when you’re on an airplane, and the hammered lady behind you recognizes you, and thinks she’s gonna do her best Gilbert Gottfried for six hours, all the way to New York,” he recalled, referring to the comedian who used to voice Aflac’s duck mascot.

“Thank you, Aflac! I don’t own it! But I deserve it. I would like a discount,” Affleck added.

So far, Aflac has yet to respond.