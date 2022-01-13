Nikki Bella revealed a secret that she’s been keeping regarding the status of her in-ring wrestling career: She “officially got cleared” to compete again.

“I went in and saw my surgeon, my doctor, Dr. Ebay and all these people came in and it made me feel so special and then also I was like manifesting huge like, ‘Please also let this be a clearance,’ because I feel bad if all these people came in and then it was a big no,” she explained on the latest episode of “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher.

The twin sisters are “officially entering the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble” taking place later this month.

That looks about right for the Royal Rumble. Two against one always, and forever. ❤️🖤N https://t.co/ciQqg0X1wa — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 8, 2022

Miracles can happen!! 🤍🙏🥰 #RoyalRumble, here we come!!! More details on today’s episode of #thebellaspodcast!! And… #BellaArmy… followed by a conversation with the extraordinary and barrier-breaking badass, @lindseyvonn!! 👊💯🎿⛷️🥳 🤍 Nhttps://t.co/B2GpsV2vL1 pic.twitter.com/T6WtotXju6 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 12, 2022

Nikki revealed her ambitious intentions for the live wrestling event.

“Brie, I don’t know about you but I’m going in to win like, I’ve had unfinished business,” she said. “I would like to be the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble to give the middle finger to both champions. To go ‘I want the tag titles.’ Like how badass would that be.

“Would I not just be the coolest person to go down in history…I feel like I’d have a little ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to me.”

Brie added, “I feel like the last Royal Rumble, the only one I’ve been in, the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble, the way I was taken out wasn’t very nice.”

“I don’t even remember who did it,” Nikki joked.

“Oh you don’t, because it was you,” Brie responded. “So you better watch your back, too, girl.”

Brie couldn’t hold back her excitement as she talked about the upcoming WWE event.

“The greatest thing about WWE and big pay-per-views like the Royal Rumble is, you can come back for one great night and have fun. And when I saw that Lita’s (Amy Christine Dumas) in it, even Summer Ray, I miss that girl. I can’t wait to see Summer! That’s what the Royal Rumble does. It brings together all these different generations of women and men to meet in the ring for one big night. And that’s why it’s important to go to the Royal Rumble because you might not see a lot of our faces again for a really long time.”