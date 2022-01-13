The Pope wants people to have more kids, and Ricky Gervais thinks he should mind his own business.

During one of his recent weekly addresses, Pope Francis caused some controversy by calling out people who have chosen to forgo children and have pets instead.

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais Says He’s Not Sorry For Making Fun Of Celebrities: ‘You Have To Provoke!’

“Today… we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child,” he said. “Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.”

Appearing this week on the “Radio Times Podcast”, Gervais took the Pope.

“I think what he believes in is ridiculous,” the comedian said. “It’s a stupid thing to say, isn’t it? How can not having children be selfish? How can it be selfish not to bring something into the world that doesn’t exist on any level?

“It’s not like there’s a big line or cage of unborn fetuses going: ‘We want to be born’. It doesn’t make any sense.”

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais Says He Wants To ‘Live Long Enough To See The Younger Generation Not Be Woke Enough For The Next One’

“I don’t have kids for many reasons but one is that there’s enough,” Gervais joked. “‘No one’s going, ‘Gervais isn’t having kids, we’re going to run out soon.'”

Talking about his own approach to controversy and the possibility of offending audiences with his comedy, Gervais said, “It depends on what the joke is. I can’t stress that enough. I’ll carry on exploring taboo subjects because I like taking the audience to a place they haven’t been before.”