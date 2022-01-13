Shawn Mendes’ new music video brings him home.

On Thursday, the Canadian singer debuted the video for his emotional single “It’ll Be Okay”, shot in Toronto.

The song, which was originally released in December 2021, features Mendes opening about about his breakup with singer Camila Cabello.

“If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay,” he sings, while walking around the streets of the city. “If we can’t stop the bleeding, we don’t have to fix it / We don’t have to stay / I will love you either way / It’ll be o–, be okay.”

Prior to the video’s premiere, Mendes did a short livestream introducing it and answering some fan questions.

“I’m excited for you to see this video,” he said. “I think it’s beautiful. I think you guys are gonna love it.”

He continued, revealing, “The video was extremely freezing cold to film. We were in Toronto, and it was nighttime, and it was freezing, and there was lots of fake snow going in my mouth. But other than that, it was pretty nice.”

“It’s nice to be able to shoot in Toronto,” Mendes said. “It’s nice to be able to see the skyline of the city that I live in, in a music video for the first time.”

Asked what his favourite line is in the song, the singer said, “I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide.”

“I like the word ‘collide,’ I like the image of two people not just meeting in life, but two people like…” he explained, miming an explosion.

“We wrote this song when we were in upstate New York, and I think I was going through a time where I really just felt like I wanted to write something that felt really honest, and very true.”

Meanwhile, in contrast to the streets of wintry Toronto where the music video was filmed, Mendes kicked off the new year on the beach in Miami. He shared some snaps on his Instagram.