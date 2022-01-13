Saddle up because Miranda Lambert is serving major “country girl” vibes in the music video for her latest track “If I Was A Cowboy”.

The Grammy Award-winning country artist’s cinematic music video, released Thursday, is bursting with country fields, horses, late night bonfires and an old-school western saloon.

“This song has references to all of my favourite westerns, and a cowboy lifestyle,” Lambert said of the Trey Fanjoy-directed visual. “We shot this video in a little old west town in Texas with real cowboys!”

The Texas native’s song provides a special preview of Lambert’s next musical chapter and “shows off Lambert’s versatility as an artist,” says Billboard.

Additionally, Lambert’s candid collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall will have an accompanying documentary with the same name, to be released on Jan. 20 on Paramount Plus. The film will give fans behind-the-scenes access to the special recording of the Grammy Award-nominated project.

Catch Lambert “ridin’ off into the sunset” in the music video above.