Kanye West may face legal repercussions after allegedly punching a fan.

West, 44, reportedly knocked a fan to the ground following a verbal altercation at approximately 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Thursday in downtown Los Angeles. The news was first reported by FOX 11, with subsequent reporting by ET.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship With Kanye West

“Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” West can be seen shouting at someone in footage published by TMZ, taking place between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. “Cuz that’s what happened right f**king now.”

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has named West as a suspect in an ongoing battery investigation. Earlier that night, West spent time with girlfriend Julia Fox (‘Uncut Gems”) at West Hollywood restaurant Delilah. Other stars at the restaurant at the time included Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and Antonio Brown.

READ MORE: Kanye West Plans Trip To Russia To Meet With President Vladimir Putin

ET Canada has reached out to West’s rep for comment.