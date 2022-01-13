Click to share this via email

It’s official: Kylie Jenner is the queen of Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder just hit 300 million followers, with People reporting she’s the first woman in the world to reach the milestone on the social media site.

The huge amount of followers mean she’s the second person to reach the number behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently at 339 million.

Instagram’s official account beats them both with 460 million followers.

Ariana Grande had previously been the most-followed woman on Instagram, nabbing over 146m followers in February 2019, taking over from Selena Gomez. Grande now has a following of 289m.

Jenner has recently been treating fans to some stunning pregnancy photos. She’s currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

The pair also share daughter Stormi Webster, three.