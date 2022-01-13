The cast and crew of the next “Aquaman” movie have a hilarious way of celebrating.

On Wednesday, director James Wan shared a photo from the final day of production on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, posing for a photo with stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Talks to Ellen About Getting Injured Filming ‘Aquaman 2’: ‘I Just Kinda Give It’

“Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show,” Wan wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, alongside a photo of with Wilson spraying them with a shower head on a sunny day in Malibu.

“A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film,” Wan continued. “Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I’ve had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units.”

He added, “I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can’t wait to share this little film with you all.”

READ MORE: Jason Momoa ‘Doing Fine’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19 While Shooting ‘Aquaman 2’

Filming on the superhero sequel began in June 2021, shooting around the U.K., before moving production to Hawaii, and later Los Angels. Principal photography wrapped in January 2021, but the cast and crew evidently returned for additional photography in recent weeks.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled to premiere Dec. 16, 2022.