“Degrassi” is heading back to class at HBO Max.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has greenlit a new series based on the hit Canadian franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will debut in 2023 on HBO Max with Lara Azzopardi (“The Bold Type”, “Mary Kills People”) and Julia Cohen (“Riverdale”, “A Million Little Things”) serving as showrunners and executive producers.

The show will begin filming in Toronto this summer. The franchise is owned by Wildbrain, who will also be producing the series.

“Series after series, the ‘Degrassi’ franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros, Amy Friedman. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen added, “I’m delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for ‘Degrassi’, a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience. This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach.”

The new series will follow a group of high school students and staff as they struggle to live through the aftermath of certain events and deal with diverse issues of heartbreak, family, and drama.

“What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama,” said Azzopardi and Cohen in a statement. “We’re honoured to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.”

The network has also obtained rights to all 14 seasons of “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and is set to start airing the series in the spring.

The “Degrassi” franchise began in 1980 with “The Kids of Degrassi Street” on CBC. It was followed up by “Degrassi Junior High” and “Degrassi High” which aired in the United States on PBS.

“Degrassi: The Next Generation”, which was later simplified to “Degrassi”, premiered in 2001 and is the longest-running series in the franchise. Notable alums from the series include Drake and Nina Dobrev.

The latest incarnation of the show was “Degrassi: Next Class”, which was released on Netflix in 2016.