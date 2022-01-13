Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

"Murderville". (L to R) Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, Ken Jeong as Guest

Will Arnett has a hunch in Netflix’s upcoming crime comedy series “Murderville”.

Arnett shared a special message with his fans in the lead-up to his new starring role based on the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series, “Murder in Successville”.

Solving crimes is hard, improv comedy is harder. You heard @arnettwill — prepare for SIX episodes with a new crime each time on Murderville — launching February 3rd! pic.twitter.com/skJwlmDQ0V — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) January 13, 2022

READ MORE: Netflix Offers Sneak Peek At Challenging New Season Of ‘Cheer’

“Murderville”. (L to R) Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, Annie Murphy as Guest — Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

“Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett), Homicide Division,” the show’s synopsis reads. “For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script.”

“Murderville”. (L to R) Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, Kumail Nanjiani as Guest — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

“They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.”

READ MORE: ‘Ace Ventura’ Producer Sues Netflix Over ‘Tiger King’ Clips

“Murderville”. (L to R) Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, Conan O’Brien as Guest, Lilan Bowden as Amber Kang — Photo: Darren Michaels/Netflix © 2021

Arnett stars alongside Haneefah Wood, Lilian Bowden and Phillip Smithey, with a star-studded guest lineup including Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

Netflix will launch the six-episode procedural crime comedy on Feb. 3.