An upcoming four-part docuseries explores the influence and impact of Black history in Canada.

HISTORY Canada and Hungry Eyes Media Group are premiering “BLK: An Origin Story” next month. The limited series explores Black history in the country over the course of four 60-minute episodes.

READ MORE: Acting Legend Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At Age 94

The series is “steeped in riveting, enduring, and multi-faceted historical Black Canadian narrative,” per a press release. “Each episode transports viewers to a different Canadian location, and provides chronologically significant insights into the consequences of Black presence in the areas. Featured outposts include Nova Scotia, Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec.

“The series also highlights the legacy of Black contributions to the larger story of Canada itself, dating back to when explorer Mathieu de Costa first set foot on shore, more than 400 years ago. ‘BLK: An Origin Story’ acts as an immersive and informative chapter of Black Canadian history, elevating remarkable Black Canadians previously unacknowledged in mainstream social, academic, and cultural circles, normalizing their unique stories as a matter of general record.”

“It is a crucial time in our country’s history to reflect on and share the important Black narratives that influenced our nation,” said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. “We are proud to partner with the talented storytellers at Hungry Eyes Media who have developed this must-see and influential docuseries.”

READ MORE: Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross React To Watching Their ‘Black-ish’ Audition

“BLK: An Origin Story” premieres Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HISTORY Canada.