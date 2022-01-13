Click to share this via email

The Chainsmokers are back and with a bit of humour.

Announcing their fourth album after a two year break, Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart shared a video titled “Sorry, The Chainsmokers Are Back”.

The satire video sees a fake Pall and Taggart prepping for a new album and taking part in a photo shoot “because who really knows what they look like.”

“I’m sorry are we wrapping soon, I have a Faberge egg being delivered and I have to sign for it,” pretend Taggart questions.

The fake Chainsmokers attempt to smoke $100 bills, try psychedelic mushrooms, pass out in a pool and give making music a try.

The video ends with a call from their record telling them that they are back after the fake ones quit.

Their first single off the upcoming album will be titled “High”.