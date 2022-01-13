Cecily Strong made a mighty account of herself as Goober the clown on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

Strong opened up about her own abortion experiences under the guise of a clown to close out a November episode of “SNL”. The sketch was universally praised and led to an overwhelming show of support online.

“I’m still surprised and sort of moved by the reaction and some private messages people have sent me,” Strong told “The View” on Thursday, per TheWrap. “A lot of women who say I’m the only one they’ve ever told or will tell. So that still really moves me. And I think — I had so much anxiety and frustration, and it was like ‘I’m either gonna write every night, essays for nobody, or I can finally just put this on the show.’

“Right away the show was very supportive and I think it’s the only thing I’ve ever done where I haven’t had any notes,” Strong admitted with a laugh. “I don’t think anybody wanted to give us notes.”

Back in November, Strong addressed Texas’ abortion law during the recurring “Weekend Update” set. Strong, portraying Goober, became more and more personal in telling Goober’s experiences with abortion.

“Colin, here is my truth: I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my 23rd birthday,” Strong said after sucking in some helium. “Clowns have been helping each other end their pregnancies since the caves. It’s going to happen so it ought to be safe, legal and accessible. Not back to the alley.

“The last thing anyone wants is a bunch of dead clowns in a dark alley.”

