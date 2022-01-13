Neve Campbell says it makes “no sense” to lie to adopted children.

The actress appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson” Show” on Thursday to talk about the new “Scream” revival movie, but also about her advice for parents with adopted children.

“I think back in the day, we used to think ‘keep it from them and throw it at them when they’re 21 – so their entire reality falls apart,’”she said sarcastically, “Which makes so much sense.”

Campbell shares 9-year-old Caspian and 3-year-old Raynor with her partner actor JJ Feild. They adopted Raynor in 2018.

READ MORE: Neve Campbell Was Once Attacked By A Bear On A Movie Set In Canada

“The guidance I had was, even before they could understand the language, to talk about their birth mother, talk about their story, tell them who they are. Because of that, it’s no surprise for Raynor in any sense whatsoever,” she shared. “He was in Cynthia’s tummy, she made him.”

The mother-of-two went the extra mile and asked Raynor’s birth mother to help with the process.

“Before he was born, I asked her if she would share some photos or a letter and she actually made an entire album for him with photos of himself, things about her life and things that she likes… and I look through it with him,” shared Campbell.

READ MORE: Neve Campbell Weighs In On ‘Scream’ Fan Theory That Billy & Stu Were Gay

The couple is quite private about their family, but announced the news of their son’s adoption on Instagram in 2018 with a photo of the happy family together.

Clarkson commented that she never understood the wisdom behind keeping the truth from adopted children, which Campbell agreed, adding it “makes no sense.”

Campbell reprises her role as Sidney Prescott in the “Scream” revival which hits theatres Jan. 14.