Patrick J. Adams is tired of his name being brought up in every online conversation about Meghan Markle.

The “Suits” star called out bots and other people for “including” him in topics about his former co-star turned Duchess of Sussex.

“Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Adding, “I just want you to know a couple of things. 1. I don’t read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has to got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots.”

Meghan and Adams starred on “Suits” together from 2011 to 2018, with Adams standing up for her on numerous occasions as she exited the Royal Family.

In March last year, Adams slammed reports of “bullying” by Meghan, praising her for being a “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive” presence on set.

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her,” he added at the time.