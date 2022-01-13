Zendaya is honouring Ronnie Spector after her death.

The Ronettes singer died on Jan. 12 at 78 following a battle with cancer.

With Zendaya set to play Spector in a movie about her life, she took to Instagram to share a sweet message.

READ MORE: Ronnie Spector, ’60s Icon Who Sang ‘Be My Baby,’ Dies At 78

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through,” the “Euphoria” star started. “Being able to know you has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

Zendaya went on to thank Spector for her stories, her “unmeasured talent”, love of the stage, “resilience” and “grace.”

She concluded, “You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.”

READ MORE: Jared Leto Thinks Zendaya, Tom Holland And Himself As Paolo Gucci Should Host The 2022 Oscars

The biopic will be based on Spector’s autobiography Be My Baby, with the singer picking Zendaya to portray her.