Britney Spears is calling out her family for not being supportive.

In a very lengthy post on Twitter, the “Toxic” singer detailed how even though she was sick she watched Jamie Lynn’s new “Nightline” interview promoting her book Things I Should Have Said.

“It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” Britney wrote. “I just couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad.”

READ MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About The Time Britney Spears Took A Knife And Locked Them Both In A Room

Britney said the two things that bothered her the most were that Jamie Lynn said her “behaviour was out of control.”

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense.”

Britney then questioned Jamie Lynn’s remixes to her classics.

“I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” she continued. “She never had to work for anything.”

“If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours!!! 13 years later they assign me as the MOTHER OF ALL…heart of gold… Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted,” Britney said of Jamie Lynn’s 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards performance.

READ MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears Says ‘The Love Is Still There’ For Sister Britney Spears

“They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it,” she said, adding the family “did ruin my dreams.”

“My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them,” Britney wrote. “I honestly don’t like feel like crying anymore because crying makes it worse.”

Britney concluded, “lesson learned from all this don’t trust people or anyone… make your cats and dogs your family and take care of your own damn self.”